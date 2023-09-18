Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.70 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $7,042.19 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000427 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,222.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

