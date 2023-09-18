Mainz Biomed’s (MYNZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Mainz Biomed Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of MYNZ stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Mainz Biomed has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

