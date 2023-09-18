Mainz Biomed’s (MYNZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed Stock Down 10.4 %
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mainz Biomed
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.