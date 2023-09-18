Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

