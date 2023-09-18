Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. 15,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,322. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

