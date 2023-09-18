Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $206.51. 902,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

