Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,334. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

