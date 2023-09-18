Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Black Knight by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 7.4% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI remained flat at $75.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

