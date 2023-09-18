Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQWL stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $81.67. 20,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,050. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.