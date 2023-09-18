Mangoceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGRX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 18th

Mangoceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 18th. Mangoceuticals had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Mangoceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRX opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. Mangoceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

About Mangoceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mangoceuticals stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Mangoceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

