Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

Manitex International stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 million, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.70. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

