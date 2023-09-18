MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares during the quarter. MannKind comprises approximately 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of MannKind worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

MannKind Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,767. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.58.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $171,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.