MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $177.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

