Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.82. The stock had a trading volume of 610,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,630. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $392.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

