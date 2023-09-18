Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,043. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

