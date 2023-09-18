Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Contango Ore Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Contango Ore stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.49.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.
