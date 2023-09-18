Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Contango Ore Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Contango Ore stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

About Contango Ore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Contango Ore by 227.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Further Reading

