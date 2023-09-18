Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

