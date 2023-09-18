Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Buys 2,175 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Argo Group International makes up 0.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $38,957,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 126.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.82. 34,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

