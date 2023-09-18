Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 22,835 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 8.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.28% of Paychex worth $111,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.87 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

