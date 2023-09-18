Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 8,551 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.04. 381,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,982. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

