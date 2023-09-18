Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 6.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.25% of Fastenal worth $84,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

