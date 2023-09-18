McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $278.11 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

