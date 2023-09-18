McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.31. 856,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

