Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $81.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.