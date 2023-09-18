Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $37.93

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $38.99. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 58,957 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49, a PEG ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,504.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $100,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

