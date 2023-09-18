Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

NYSE MSB opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $273.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 141,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 343,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

