MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $555.80 and last traded at $549.17. 14,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 82,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.41.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.96.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.