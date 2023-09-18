Microsoft’s (MSFT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $398.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.98.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 2.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $330.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.98. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.