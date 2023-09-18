Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 130435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,264,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $16,359,761.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,264,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,359,761.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,409 shares of company stock worth $9,014,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

