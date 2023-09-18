MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. 526,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.