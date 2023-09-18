MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $247,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,744,148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $161.30. The company had a trading volume of 643,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average of $163.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

