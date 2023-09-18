MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $4.54 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.82. 123,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.