MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $8.80 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.37. 369,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

