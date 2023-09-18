MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,204 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.33. 622,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.