MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $562.62. The stock had a trading volume of 274,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,443. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.89.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

