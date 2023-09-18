MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after buying an additional 2,143,402 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,285 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after purchasing an additional 640,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 516,445 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 240,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,977. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

