MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.16. The company had a trading volume of 122,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,438. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

