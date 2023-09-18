MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 601,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

