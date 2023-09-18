Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.06. 183,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.