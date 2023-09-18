Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires 68,485 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2,033.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.