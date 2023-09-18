Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,703 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

