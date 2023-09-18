Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,857 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Tractor Supply makes up about 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,548,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

TSCO stock opened at $212.84 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

