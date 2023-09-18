Monumental Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFAV stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.