Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

