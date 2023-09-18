Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

