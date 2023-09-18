Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

