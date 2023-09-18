Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 7.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $426.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.53 and a 200-day moving average of $410.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

