Monumental Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.28. The company has a market capitalization of $546.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

