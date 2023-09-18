MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2,978.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.