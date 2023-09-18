MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2,978.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
