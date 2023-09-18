Morgan Stanley Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $124.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.27. 257,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57. Progressive has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

