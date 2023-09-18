MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Redburn Partners currently has a $554.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $564.14.

MSCI Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $530.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

